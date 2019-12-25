Police: 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide; 4 children safe

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) – Authorities in Florida say three adults were killed in an apparent murder-suicide on Christmas Eve while four young children were inside the home.

Lakeland police say the children were safely removed from the home after the shooting Tuesday night.

The three dead adults all suffered gunshot wounds. Investigators did not immediately identify them or say whether any of them were related to the children.

Police say all four of the children are believed to be younger than 10 years old.

“It’s a very tragic situation on Christmas Eve that’s going to impact a lot of families,” Lakeland Police Capt. Ed Cain told reporters.

