2 officers shot, suspect dead at Walmart in eastern Arkansas

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WREG) — Two Forrest City officers were shot and one suspect was killed after a shooting at the local Walmart.

According to the Forrest City Police Department, Lt. Eric Varner and Detective Eugene Watlington were called to the store after a man named Bobby Gibbs began making threats, saying he was going to blow up the Walmart. He was approached by the officers and that’s when the suspect reportedly opened fire, striking both.

Watlington was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis for treatment. Varner was taken to a local hospital.

The suspect is deceased, authorities said.

WREG’s Jonee’ Lewis said the Forrest City Police Department and the St. Francis Sheriff’s Office both made the scene. They blocked off the street adjacent to the store along with the store itself.

Walmart released a statement saying, “We are aware of the incident that took place at our store in Forrest City, AR this morning. We will continue to work with the Forrest City Police Department to assist in their investigation. As this is an active investigation, any additional questions should be referred to the Forrest City Police Department.”

One person was injured in a shooting at a Walmart in Memphis last week. Two people were killed and an officer injured in a shooting at a Walmart in Southaven, Mississippi in July 2019.

