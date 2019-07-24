Police: Beaten Chicago teen may have been sexually assaulted

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 15-year-old girl whose attack by a group of young people was captured on cellphone video and shared online may also have been sexually assaulted off camera at some other point.

Officer Jose Jara (Hahr-uh), a police spokesman, said Wednesday that detectives are trying to piece together basic information, including where and when the attack caught on video occurred. He also says the girl indicted that she had been sexually assaulted and that she was treated at a hospital and released. The police unit that investigates sex crimes has been called in.

The video shows several young girls or women beating the teen as onlookers laugh. It was posted online by a person who wrote she was a friend of the victim, whom she described as having a “mental disability.”