Police dog finds $10M of marijuana en route from California to Chicago

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 10:17 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2018 03:20 PM EDT

CHICAGO (KRON) - Police in Chicago are crediting one of their K-9 officers for major marijuana bust.

Chicago PD posted on Facebook about the incident on Sunday, in which their Narcotics Unit pulled over a car suspected of drug trafficking.

When the police canine detected something was in the vehicle, officers searched and found the mother load.

1,500 pounds of cannabis products with a street value of over $10,000,000 were recovered from the vehicle, police said.

The products were en route from California to Chicago.

Police arrested the driver. He is being charged with possession of more than 5,000 grams of marijuana.

