KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Homelessness is a growing problem in many cities across the country, including Knoxville. Burt Rosen, CEO and President of Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) expressed frustration with the issue on social media this week.

The post was also meant to garner attention toward the increasing number of people living on the streets within the city, the conditions in which they live, and ultimately, find solutions. He acknowledged there is a lot of effort being put into this issue, he believes more could be done. “You only have to look out on the streets to say what we're doing is not working the way we would like it to be working,” he said.