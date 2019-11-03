UPDATE: Williamsburg police believe CBD gummies were isolated case

UPDATE: The finding of tainted candy Saturday evening is now considered an isolated incident, Williamsburg Police said late Saturday night.

After sharing a photo of generically packaged gummies that parents reported as suspicious, Williamsburg Police obtained some of the candies. None had a marijuana-like door about them. Whitley County E911 has received reports that candies wrapped in plastic like that pictured on the WPD Facebook page are available for purchase at a local store.

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WATE) – Williamsburg Police asking parents to be sure to check their children’s candy after they confirmed CBD gummies have shown up in some trick or treaters bags.

They’re saying the gummies were in a clear package with a strong odor of marijuana.

Williamsburg Police continue to urge parents to carefully check all candy collected during Halloween activities and to throw away any candy that seems suspicious.

