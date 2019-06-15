Police: Virginia student researched bombing on school's laptop
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Virginia prosecutors say a middle-schooler is charged with threatening to bomb his school and hurt a teacher after an administrator found disturbing web searches on a school-issued laptop.
The Virginian-Pilot reports a warrant filed this week shows police learned about the threats when a Salem Middle School classmate heard the student talking about wanting to build a bomb and bring it to school.
The warrant says an administrator checked the student's school-issued laptop and discovered searches for school bombings, assaulting a teacher and average bail for a first-time murder offense. The newspaper reports the student also looked up the family history of one of their teachers online.
The student is being held in juvenile detention. It is unclear when court proceedings will begin.
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Gov. Bill Lee to hold special session in Aug. to name Casada replacement
- Body found in the Holston River in Hawkins County Saturday
- Sleep in Heavenly Peace tries to break world record for bunk bed builds
- Bonnaroo 2019: A gallery of photos from Day 2
- KFD working house fire in South Knoxville early Saturday morning
- Strawberry Moon: There's a lunar show starting Saturday night
- Knoxville man's mother dies while celebrating birthday in Dominican Republic
National News
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Former student who reported rape says college betrayed her
- OJ Simpson on Twitter: 'I got a little gettin' even to do'
- Washington state waterfront owners asked to take dead whales
- Funeral held for West Point cadet who died in training
- Authorities: Man offered money to 'rape and murder' Alaskan
- Democrats favor more access to capital for black businesses
- US border center scrutinized after teen found with preemie