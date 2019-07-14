Professional wrestler Jeff Hardy arrested in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Professional wrestler Jeff Hardy, 41, was arrested Saturday morning in Myrtle Beach. The WWE star is charged with public intoxication, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The call came in at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, according to Cpl. Vest of the MBPD. His booking report says he was arrested at 1600 North Ocean Boulevard. That’s the address of the Ocean Enclave by Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hardy has won several wrestling championships throughout his career. He is still signed to WWE, although has been inactive recently due to an injury.

He has since been released from custody.