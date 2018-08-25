Protestors gather on UNC campus after toppling of Confederate monument

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) - Crowds began to gather Saturday morning around where the UNC Confederate monument known as Silent Sam used to stand.

UNC-Chapel Hill and Chapel Hill town officials issued a warning Friday about a possible rally.

A group waving Confederate battle flags stood with their back to the monument's base.

An opposing group stood in front of them chanting - some holding signs that read "Always Antifacist" and "Destroy White Supremacy."

A group known as The Oathkeepers posted online they would be on the UNC campus Saturday morning. On Facebook, an opposing group posted they would show up to "Keep Fascists Out of Chapel Hill."

The rally comes after Monday's toppling of the UNC Confederate monument known as "Silent Sam."

University officials said that some students and others have received threats since the incident.