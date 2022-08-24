KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Individuals working full-time in public service positions who are paying off federal student loans may be eligible to have their student loans forgiven after years of payment.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program through the Federal Student Aid Office of the Department of Education allows many with federal student loans who have worked full time for U.S. federal, state, local, or tribal government or not-for-profit organizations for 10 years or more to have their remaining loan balances forgiven after 10 years of payment.

To add to this, President Biden shared in his announcement for $10,000 federal student loan forgiveness that this program is available for those who have made 120 qualifying payments, even if the payments were not consecutive.

The deadline to sign up for this program is October 31, 2022. Until October 31, those who work in a public service position, but have not yet served 10 years, are able to apply for the program.

To sign up for the program, visit the Federal Student Aid Public Service Loan Forgiveness page. Those who have been making payments but have not made 120 payments are still urged to sign up as previous payments can count toward the loan forgiveness. After this date, it will not be possible for previous payments to be counted toward forgiveness.

“Dedicated public servants are the lifeblood of democracy. They do the hard work that is essential to our country’s success – protecting us, teaching our children, keeping our streets clean and our lights on, and so much more.” President Biden said.

For those who are uncertain if they qualify for the program, a tool is available through the White House website.