Pumpkin carving taken to new depths

KEY WEST, Fla. – A group of scuba divers submerged 30 feet beneath the Atlantic Ocean’s surface in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary to take part in an underwater pumpkin carving contest.
Nearly two dozen artists used dive knives and other tools to craft their jack-o-lanterns.
Carvings included stingrays, an octopus, jellyfish, and traditional toothy grins.
They had to keep the naturally buoyant pumpkins from floating away while they carved.
Finned and gilled yellowtail snapper fish swam close to the action.
