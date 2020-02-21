Rescuer to driver: ‘I’m going to get you out’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – One of the people who rescued a driver following a fiery crash in Indiana Thursday says he’s not a hero.

Mitch Navarre is one of the three good Samaritans who aided a tanker truck driver after a crash and explosion on an interstate ramp on the east side of Indianapolis.

He was driving west on Interstate 70 in his semi-truck when the tanker truck ahead of him flipped on the ramp to I-465 southbound. After running across multiple lanes of interstate traffic, Navarre spotted the driver of the tanker truck with his clothes on fire.

The tank truck driver, Jeffrey Denman, suffered significant burns.

Navarre took the coat off his back and gave it to his fellow trucker. He said the smoke around them grew heavy and dark as the tanker carrying 4,000 gallons of jet fuel started to explode.

“As I saw him getting ready to die, he knew he was gonna die. I said, ‘I’m going to get you out.’ I don’t know how, the whole flame was inside, we were inside the flame. Nobody saw us,” Navarre said.

Another good Samaritan, Holly McNally, helped Navarre carry the injured trucker to the bottom of the ramp where they were met by another civilian and a state trooper.

“As I was coming out, everybody was saying I was a hero. I said, no, I was a human first,” Navarre said.

