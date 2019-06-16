Reynolds Wrap will pay you $10,000 to travel the country and eat barbecue
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Reynolds Wrap is looking for someone to travel the country and eat barbecue for a very sweet salary of $10,000.
The packaging company is hiring a "Chief Grilling Officer" to sample ribs from some of the top BBQ spots in the country over two weeks in August.
"Along the way, you'll share tips, grilling techniques and photos on the Reynolds Kitchens® website and social channels, so grilling enthusiasts at home can make drool-worthy BBQ ribs on their own," the job listing reads.
The lucky hire will receive a $10,000 stipend along with pre-paid travel and lodging. And you can bring a guest!
"If you don't mind being paid to taste test some of the most delicious BBQ ribs across the country, posting envy-inducing pictures of your food and falling asleep every night dreaming about your next rack of ribs, then you could have what it takes to be the next Reynolds Wrap® Chief Grilling Officer," the post continues.
Think you have what it takes? Applicants should submit a photo of themselves grilling their favorite recipe with 100 words on why they're right for the role by emailing careers@ReynoldsWrapCGO.com.
Previous
Alabama orders ‘chemical castration'...
Next
Police: Off-duty officer shot man who
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Bonnaroo 2019: A gallery of photos from Day 3
- Sunday morning crash on Sutherland Ave. leaves one seriously injured
- 10th Annual Channon & Chris Memorial Ride honors murder victims
- Gov. Bill Lee to hold special session in Aug. to name Casada replacement
- Body found in the Holston River in Hawkins County Saturday
- Sleep in Heavenly Peace tries to break world record for bunk bed builds
- Bonnaroo 2019: A gallery of photos from Day 2
National News
-
- GOP mutters, gently, as Trump sidesteps Senate for top aides
- Progressive climate policy poised to pass in Oregon
- Battleground Florida: Both parties prepare for 2020 fight
- Buttigieg returns to South Bend after man killed by police
- Trial set for Navy SEAL in Islamic State prisoner's killing
- Pompeo tries rallying foreign leaders in alleged oil attacks
- LAPD investigates officer's actions in Costco shooting