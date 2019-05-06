Royal baby birth! Who is next in line to the British throne?
Royal watchers have been waiting for the birth of the newest royal. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave birth to their first child a boy at 5:26 a.m. London time 12:26 a.m. Eastern Standard time.
The new baby is seventh in line to the British throne, behind grandfather Prince Charles, uncle Prince William, three cousins, George, Charlotte and Louis, and father Prince Harry.
We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.
The UK's Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan Markle announced she was pregnant in October. And while it’s unlikely that Prince Harry or his child will ever be king, their family life will be royal.
Interestingly, baby Sussex will not automatically be a prince or princess, unlike the cousins, who were designated as his or her royal highness and given the title of prince or princess. The baby's great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, can step in to give him or her that title.
So who is in the line of succession to the British throne after Queen Elizabeth II?
Until Duchess Kate's first pregnancy, the rules of succession favored male heirs, so a younger brother would jump ahead of an elder sister in the line for the throne. But the rules were changed before Prince George was born to give royal daughters the same rights as sons. The Succession to the Crown Act 2013 states that succession to the throne would be based on birth order, not gender.
That means Princess Charlotte will remain fourth in line to the throne, and Prince Louis will be fifth.
William's younger brother, Prince Harry, is sixth in line and baby Sussex becomes seventh.
But who fills in the rest of the gaps? Here's a look at the long line of royals waiting to take their spot.
- Charles, Prince of Wales – married to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
- Prince William, Duke of Cambridge – married to Kate, Duchess of Cambridge
- Prince George of Cambridge
- Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
- Prince Louis of Cambridge
- Prince Henry of Wales – Harry weds Meghan Markle
- Baby Sussex - 1st child of Harry and Meghan
- Prince Andrew, Duke of York – Queen Elizabeth’s 2nd son
- Princess Beatrice of York – Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York’s daughter
- Princess Eugenie of York – Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York’s daughter
- Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex - Queen Elizabeth’s 3rd son
- James, Viscount Severn – Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s son
- Lady Louis Windsor – Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s daughter
- Anne, Princess Royal - Queen Elizabeth’s daughter
- Peter Phillips – Princess Anne’s son with Capt. Mark Phillips
- Savannah Phillips – Peter and wife Autumn’s daughter
- Isla Phillips – Peter and wife Autumn’s daughter
- Zara Tindall - Zara Phillips married Mike Tindall, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth
- Mia Grace Tindall – Zara and Mike’s daughter
- David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowden – Also known as Viscount David Linley
- Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley - David’s son
- Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones – David’s daughter
- Lady Sarah Chatto – married to Daniel Chatto
- Samuel Chatto – Sarah and Daniel’s son
- Arthur Chatto – Sarah and Daniel’s son
