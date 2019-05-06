Royal baby birth! Who is next in line to the British throne?

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Royal watchers have been waiting for the birth of the newest royal. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave birth to their first child a boy at 5:26 a.m. London time 12:26 a.m. Eastern Standard time.

The new baby is seventh in line to the British throne, behind grandfather Prince Charles, uncle Prince William, three cousins, George, Charlotte and Louis, and father Prince Harry.

The UK's Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan Markle announced she was pregnant in October. And while it’s unlikely that Prince Harry or his child will ever be king, their family life will be royal.

Interestingly, baby Sussex will not automatically be a prince or princess, unlike the cousins, who were designated as his or her royal highness and given the title of prince or princess. The baby's great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, can step in to give him or her that title.

So who is in the line of succession to the British throne after Queen Elizabeth II?

Until Duchess Kate's first pregnancy, the rules of succession favored male heirs, so a younger brother would jump ahead of an elder sister in the line for the throne. But the rules were changed before Prince George was born to give royal daughters the same rights as sons. The Succession to the Crown Act 2013 states that succession to the throne would be based on birth order, not gender.

That means Princess Charlotte will remain fourth in line to the throne, and Prince Louis will be fifth.

William's younger brother, Prince Harry, is sixth in line and baby Sussex becomes seventh.

But who fills in the rest of the gaps? Here's a look at the long line of royals waiting to take their spot.