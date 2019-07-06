Seamen killed in submarine fire laid to rest in Russia

A woman carries a wreath as buses with bodies of the 14 crew members who died in a fire on a Russian navy’s deep-sea research submersible, drive to the Serafimovskoye memorial cemetery during a funeral ceremony in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, July 6, 2019. Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the nation’s highest honors to 14 seamen who died in a fire on one of the navy’s research submersibles. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — The 14 Russian seamen who died in a fire on one of the navy’s research submersibles have been laid to rest.

The men were buried Saturday at a cemetery in St. Petersburg, which was cordoned off by the military. Media weren’t allowed to attend a vigil at the local church or the burial.

Details of Monday’s blaze are still scare.

The Defense Ministry said the sailors were killed by toxic fumes from the fire. Some others survived the fire but the military hasn’t said how many. Officials didn’t name the nuclear-powered vessel, but Russian media reported that it was Russia’s most secret submersible, the Losharik.