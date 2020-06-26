Second stimulus check is very likely coming in July, U.S. Senate says

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — More money could soon be on the way for millions of Americans.
President Donald Trump signaled this week that he supports the idea. Senators say they are weighing all options and are preparing to send some financial relief to Americans as soon as possible.
“It is going to happen, it’s just not going to happen yet,” says Oklahoma Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe.
The Senator says the idea of a second stimulus check filled two-hours of discussion at this week’s Senate Republican luncheon. Inhofe says
Senators are supportive, but are still working on the details.
“What you don’t want to do is have a reward given to people who don’t want to work,” Inhofe adds.
Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn says a payroll tax holiday is also being considered.
“That is a little challenging, because the payroll tax is how we pay for Medicare and Social Security — but that would be a way to get money directly in the hands of people who need the cash,” says Cornyn.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says they don’t want to rush and make the same mistakes as last time.
The Government Accountability Office just reported that $1.4 billion was mistakenly sent to dead people as part of the first round of payments.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McDonnell says if Congress passes another stimulus package, it would happen in July.
