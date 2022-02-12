(NEXSTAR) – In 2022, just about everything is getting more expensive. But in several states, people are getting paid a bit more, too.
While the federal minimum wage hasn’t budged since 2009 – it’s still $7.25 – more than half of states decided to bump up their minimum wages this year.
Some states opt not to set a minimum wage. Others have set their minimum wage at a number that’s lower than the federal minimum. In both cases, the federal minimum applies and businesses in those states must pay workers at least $7.25.
Here’s the new minimum wage in every state as of 2022, according to the Department of Labor:
- Alabama: $7.25
- Alaska: $10.34
- Arizona: $12.80
- Arkansas: $11
- California: $14 for small companies; $15 for companies of 26+ workers
- Colorado: $12.56
- Connecticut: $13
- Delaware: $10.50
- District of Columbia: $15.20, but increasing to $16.10 on July 1
- Florida: $10
- Georgia: $7.25
- Hawaii: $10.10
- Idaho: $7.25
- Illinois: $12
- Indiana: $7.25
- Iowa: $7.25
- Kansas: $7.25
- Kentucky: $7.25
- Louisiana: $7.25
- Maine: $12.75
- Maryland: $12.50 (workers under 18 can make less)
- Massachusetts: $14.25
- Michigan: $9.87 (workers under 18 can make less)
- Minnesota: $8.42 for companies with revenue under $500,000; $10.33 for companies making more
- Mississippi: $7.25
- Missouri: $11.15
- Montana: $9.20 for companies with revenue over $110,000; federal minimum for others
- Nebraska: $9
- Nevada: $8.75 with health insurance provided; $9.75 without health insurance
- New Hampshire: $7.25
- New Jersey: $11.90 for seasonal workers or companies with 6 or fewer people; $13 for everyone else
- New Mexico: $11.50
- New York: $15 in Long Island, Westchester and NYC; $13.20 everywhere else
- North Carolina: $7.25
- North Dakota: $7.25
- Ohio: $9.30 at companies making more than $342,000; $7.25 everywhere else
- Oklahoma: $7.25
- Oregon: $12.75
- Pennsylvania: $7.25
- Rhode Island: $12.25
- South Carolina: $7.25
- South Dakota: $9.95
- Tennessee: $7.25
- Texas: $7.25
- Utah: $7.25
- Vermont: $12.55
- Virginia: $11 at companies with 4 or more employees; federal minimum everywhere else
- Washington: $14.49
- West Virginia: $8.75 at companies with 6 or more employees; federal minimum everywhere else
- Wisconsin: $7.25
- Wyoming: $7.25
Several states also have more minimum wage raises scheduled to take in the coming years. California, Connecticut and Massachusetts all have plans to get to $15/hour by 2023. New Jersey, Delaware, Illinois, Rhode Island, Florida and Maryland are also on the path to $15/hour in the next few years.
For workers that rely on tips, the Fair Labor Standards Act requires their wage and tips combine to make at least $7.25 an hour (or higher, based on state law).