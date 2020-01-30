Live Now
Senators continue questioning defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Members of the U.S. Senate will continue questioning the defense team and prosecutors in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Thursday.

The questioning period in the trial began on Wednesday. Senators from both parties were given eight hours to question House impeachment managers and President Trump’s legal team.

Questioning is expected to continue for another eight hours on Thursday.

Once the questioning period is over, the Senate is expected to approach the topic of calling new witnesses. A vote on whether or not to call new witnesses could happen as early as Friday.

Democrats have ramped up their calls for new witnesses – specifically John Bolton – this week. Over the weekend, news broke that an unpublished draft of Bolton’s book claims President Trump wanted to withhold aid to Ukraine until the country helped with investigations into Joe Biden.

In order for witnesses like Bolton or Mick Mulvaney to testify in the trial, all Senate Democrats would need to vote to call them and four Republicans would need to join them.

