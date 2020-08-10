Houses explode in Baltimore, killing 1 and trapping 1, fire union says

BALTIMORE (NEXSTAR/AP) — One person has died and one other was trapped in the wreckage after a natural gas explosion Monday morning in Maryland, according to the Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734.

Three row houses in northwest Baltimore were completely destroyed and several people were injured, according to The Associated Press.

“MAJOR EXPLOSION WITH MULTIPLE PEOPLE TRAPPED,” the union tweeted. “This is a major 3 alarm incident.”

The union said three people were rescued with critical injuries. Rescuers were communicating with one trapped person, according to the tweet. Two of the homes’ occupants were taken to hospitals in serious condition, the fire department tweeted.

At least three dozen firefighters responded to the scene, where the explosion had reduced the homes to rubble and debris. Glass from broken windows was strewn through the neighborhood. A fourth house in the row was partly destroyed.

Rescue operations ongoing.@BaltCoFire @iafflocal1311 units assisting.



This is a major incident. @BCFDL734 President Langford is on scene supporting our members.



Fire Communications personnel are doing an outstanding job supporting this incident. pic.twitter.com/rHm9ABGzCT — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020

The Baltimore Gas and Electric Company received an “initial call” from the fire department at 9:54 a.m. on Monday and was working to turn off the gas to buildings in the immediate area, its spokeswoman Linda Foy said.

“We are on the scene and working closely with the fire department to make the situation safe,” she said, without answering any questions from reporters. “Once the gas is off, we can begin to safely assess the situation, including inspections of BGE equipment.”

Moses Glover was inside his nearby home when he heard a boom and looked outside his window. Suddenly, a second blast knocked him off his feet, he told The Baltimore Sun.

“It knocked me across the bed,” said Glover, 77. “I came downstairs and saw all of the front of the houses across the street, they were on the ground. I had a picture window downstairs, the glass is in the chair now.”

Glover struggled to steady his breathing and said he was “shook up” by the experience.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.