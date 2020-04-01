Sheriff: Gunman killed outside Asheville courthouse

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Authorities say a gunman was killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers outside a North Carolina courthouse.

Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller said a deputy responding to the scene Tuesday was hurt but expected to survive.

He indicated that the injury wasn’t a gunshot wound but wouldn’t elaborate. Miller said no bystanders or courthouse employees were hurt.

Dozens of deputies and police officers swarmed the area while the courthouse was locked down, and witnesses described hearing several gunshots. Miller says officers returned fire on the suspect who was inside a parked car, killing him.

