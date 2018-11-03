Single mom abandons kids on side of road, says she's 'tired'

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FUQUAY-VARINA, NC (KRON) - - A single mom in North Carolina is accused of leaving her two children by the side of the road, and she says she did it because she's "tired" and can't raise them alone.

The arrest report says a 9-year-old and 19-month-old were dropped on the side of the road by Jennifer Westfall before she sped away.

But she says she didn't leave them on the side of the road.

She says she dropped them near a school and watched as a woman came to help them, adding that she thought it was a legal way to abandon her children.

"I saw the lady walk and take my kids' hand so I knew they were in safe hands... It was wrong, but you know, I -- I -- I've always fought for my kids my whole life. I've always fought for them and I will fight no matter what. And I've always tried to do it on my own. I just can't do it on my own," Westfall said.

According to North Carolina law, only children up to a week old can be surrendered to another adult.

She has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse.