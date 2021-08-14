Spanish rights groups denounce child deportations to Morocco

MADRID (AP) — Human rights groups on Saturday denounced Spain’s expulsion of unaccompanied children to Morocco, calling the deportations illegal and urging an immediate halt to the process.

Amnesty International spokesman Ángel Gonzalo said the deportations of minors began Friday and continued Saturday. The Spanish radio station Cadena Ser said 15 children were deported from Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta so far.

The Interior Ministry and Spanish police did not immediately respond to requests for comment or confirm the numbers of children affected.

“We are writing to the Ministry of Interior asking them to stop these expulsions immediately, and asking for transparency over their actions,” Gonzalo said, adding the organization was speaking with prosecutors as “these expulsions violate international law.”

Spain is legally obliged to care for young migrants until their relatives can be located or until they turn 18.

Save The Children, meanwhile, urged Spanish authorities to assess the needs of each child and not deport them en masse. According to data it has collected, about a quarter of the migrant children it interviewed in Ceuta had suffered abuse in their homeland.

Hundreds of unaccompanied minors were among a surge of 10,000 people who tried to enter Ceuta in May by scaling a border fence or swimming around it. Morocco has since taken back most of the migrants.

The episode took place after Spain agreed to provide medical treatment for the Sahrawi leader heading the fight for an independent Western Sahara, which was annexed by Morocco in the 1970s. Rabat reacted furiously and recalled its ambassador in Madrid.

