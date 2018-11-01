Starbucks reusable holiday cups: Giveaways, discounts and more for customers

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Starbucks)

(WFLA) - - Goodbye pumpkin spice, hello gingerbread and eggnog.

Starbucks is ushering in the holiday season with the return of six-holiday beverages and four new holiday cups.

Red cups are back this year with four new designs, "inspired by the nostalgic and joyful taste of the season," the company said in a statement - one with red stripes, one with a green argyle pattern, one with red and white houndstooth and one with mistletoe-like coffee cherries in red and green.

The coffee chain is also bringing back six classic specialty drinks, including Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte and Egg Nog Latte, the statement said.

On Friday, Starbucks is giving customers who order a holiday beverage a free reusable red holiday cup. The cups will be sold for $2.50 thereafter.

Customers will get a 50-cent discount on drinks served in seasonal reusable cups after 2 p.m. from Nov. 3 to Jan. 7.

