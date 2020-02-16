Sunday is National Almond Day!

(CNN) – If you’re nuts about nuts… well, then go nuts! You’ve got the perfect excuse: it’s National Almond Day.

Here’s a few fun facts about almonds from Foodimentary:

  • The ancient nut is mentioned several times in both the new and old testament as symbols of divine approval.
  • While roasted almonds are delicious, don’t eat them raw. The prussic acid in them can kill you if you eat more than a handful.
    • In fact, you can tell if someone has been poisoned with cyanide if they smell like roasted almonds.
  • Almonds have you covered if you’ve got a sweet tooth, they’re one of the primary ingredients in marzipan.
  • And why not wash that goodness down with a tall glass of almond milk? It’s not just a name, it really is made from almonds!

