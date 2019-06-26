Survey: Fewer teens drinking alcohol

CNN Newsource – While still problematic, alcohol use among teens is down.

A national survey of eighth, 10th and 12th-grade students for the 2018 Monitoring the Future Study found that overall alcohol use has dropped in recent years.

According to the data, by the end of 12th grade, 59% of students had “consumed more than a few sips” of alcohol.

Just under 43% of 12th-graders “reported having been drunk at least once in their life.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics says continuing to send a message to teens about the dangers of drinking alcohol can help the trend to continue.

They also recommend banning the sale of powdered alcohol.