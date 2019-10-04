Taco deals for National Taco Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – National Taco Day is today and here are some national deals.

Promocodes.com reached out to the top restaurants and retailers nationwide to find all the National Taco Day deals that will be available.

Here’s where to get a deal on a taco:

Baja Fresh – Buy One, Get One Taco FREE!* Be sure to visit their Instagram or Facebook page on October 4th to redeem. *This offer is only valid on October 4th, 2019. Must present barcode at time of purchase.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos- On Oct. 4, National Taco Day, Bubbakoo’s Burritos will be offering $1 tacos at participating locations while supplies last. The brand’s signature protein selections include fried chicken, carnitas, Hibachi steak and shrimp, vegan boco patties and more.

Chuy’s – Dress like a taco and visit any Chuy’s location on Friday, October 4 and you’ll earn a FREE entrée of your choice, redeemable the same day.

El Pollo Loco – FREE ORIGINAL POLLO BOWL ® when you download the app and join LOCO REWARDS®

Jack in the Box- For eClub members can enjoy– 2 free tacos with any purchase, valid 10/4/19 ONLY. Not a member, sign up here to get your coupon: https://www.jackinthebox.com/offers

Margaritas – One free chicken or beef taco

On the Border – Soft or crunchy. Seasoned ground beef or chicken tinga, score Endless Tacos for only $9.99!

Ortega – Ortega is celebrating National Taco Day this October 4th with an online printable coupon saving you $1.00 when you buy any two Ortega products!

QDOBA Mexican Eats is offering a special promotion for National Taco Day: 2x points for rewards members. Being a QDOBA rewards member is FREE and allows guests to earn points for every dollar spent, redeem their points for food and get perks with every order

Rubio’s – Get any taco on the menu free, with the purchase of a beverage, on Friday, October 4, 2019. Simply bring the coupon (https://www.rubios.com/coupons/national-taco-day) to any of Rubio’s participating locations.

Taco Bell – Taco Bell is back with its $5 National Taco Day Gift Set that includes four tacos.

Taco Bueno – Celebrate National Taco Day The Bueno Way! .49¢ Party Tacos® ALL DAY Today! (10/4/2019)

Taco Time – $1 Crisp tacos all day long

Tacotarian – We’re doing BOGO tacos at Tacotarian in Las Vegas. They can get the coupon in messenger. Here’s the link. https://m.facebook.com/msg/tacotarianlv/?ref=w7667755

Tijuana Flats – Hold on to your hot sauce because Tijuana Flats is celebrating National Taco Day for three full days. Starting Oct. 4, head to any Tijuana Flats location to enjoy two tacos, chips and a drink for just $5.99 all day, each day Friday – Sunday. Tacos are served made-to-order with guests’ choice of toppings and protein, while fish or steak tacos are $1 extra. Throughout the weekend, this delicious deal can be paired with a Mexican beer, in place of a drink, for just $2 more.

LATEST STORIES: