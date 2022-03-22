KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Taylor Swift wrote a new song for an upcoming movie produced by Reese Witherspoon.

On Tuesday, famous singer-songwriter Taylor Swift teased a new song on the trailer of the upcoming film “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The film is based on the 2018 best-selling novel of the same name.

The song is titled “Carolina,” and Swift describes it as matching the story.

“‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side. I wrote the song ‘Carolina’ alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story.”

The movie is set to open in theaters July 15.