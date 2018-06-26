Teacher's dying wish provides hundreds of needy kids with backpacks

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. @DrBradJohnson/Twitter

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA (WCMH) - A Georgia teacher is making sure her students are taken care of, even after her death.

Tammy Waddell, a teacher in Forsyth County, Georgia lost her battle with colon cancer in June, CNN reported. Before dying, she told her son she didn’t want flowers at her funeral.

“My cousin, a teacher, wanted back packs with supplies brought to her funeral instead of flowers for needy students. Serving others to the end,” said Brad Johnson on Twitter.

So, instead of flowers, dozens of backpacks filled with school supplies lined the pews during her funeral, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

"This was just the kind of teacher she was, and this is a reflection of her heart. She was a teacher first, all the way," Johnson told CNN.

Sunday, Waddell’s gesture got the attention of Reddit.

"21 now but this woman was my fourth-grade teacher. I had heard she passed and I was sad to hear it, but seeing this as the top post on Reddit gave me a good solid cry. She was a ridiculously kind woman," said Reddit user alpherno.

"This is amazing. I'm a teacher as well. I was just thinking about this the other day--that I'd want to benefit my school district somehow. This just gives the right answer for what I'd like to do. Thanks for sharing!" said Reddit user PatFlynnEire.