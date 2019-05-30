Teacher writes 'WTF is this' on student's assignment

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A Florida high school teacher didn't just give her student an "F" – instead, she wrote "WTF is this?" on a paper to signal he would be getting a zero.

Melinda Smith said she was shocked when her son handed her his science homework and "WTF is this?" was written across the top.

"It wasn't anything about not getting the credit, it was more so the language... That was very inappropriate and not acceptable for a teacher whatsoever," Smith said.

Now, she's calling for the teacher at Rutherford High School to account for her actions.

"I think for sure she needs to be reprimanded. I believe that something should be placed in her file," Smith said.

The teacher in question does not want to respond publicly to the situation.

Rutherford Principal Coy Pilson said they are taking the necessary steps to deal with the incident and will not release the teacher's name at this time.

"Once we were notified, I notified district officials and our HR [human resources] has been involved, and they're currently investigating the situation," Pilson said.

He said he has spoken with the teacher regarding appropriate classroom conduct.

"She was apologetic and it was a mistake on her part," Pilson said.

Pilson said he wants the community to know one thing about Rutherford High School.

"All of the teachers at Rutherford High School are caring, loving teachers, and we're also human and so we make mistakes, but we understand that we are called to a high professional standard and when we make mistakes we try to correct those mistakes and move forward," Pilson said.

It's unclear if any action will be taken against the teacher at this time.