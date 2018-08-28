Teen missing for more than a year found safe in Ohio
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) - A teen missing for more than a year has been found safe.
Sugarcreek Township Police confirm Jacob Caldwell was found Monday night in south Dayton.
Michael Brown, Chief of the Sugarcreek Township Police, said in a news conference Tuesday investigators received a tip Monday afternoon about a possible location of Jacob Caldwell.
Brown said more information was received late Monday that Jacob could possibly be moved to a new location so investigators acted quickly.
Police went to a Miami Township home around midnight and found Jacob in the home with four adults. The adults, according to Brown, were not related to Jacob but were friends of Jacob's mother.
Caldwell has been missing for more than a year.
Chief Brown said Jacob appeared healthy when he was found.
Jacob was last seen just six days after his father, Robert Caldwell, was murdered in front of him and his younger siblings.
Jacob's mother, Tawnney Caldwell, is currently in jail facing murder charges related to Robert's death.
Her boyfriend, Sterling Roberts, is in South Carolina also facing murder charges.
Brown said Tuesday the four adults are being interviewed and, while the investigation continues, there could be charges filed against the adults found with Jacob.
Brown said it did not appear the teen was being held but rather he was being hidden by the adults. Jacob has missed a full year of school.
Jacob Caldwell is now at the Greene County Juvenile Justice Center. He is facing an unruly charge from Beavercreek.
