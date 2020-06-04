Teen pleads guilty to robbery in NYC college student Tessa Majors’ death

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the three teenagers charged in the stabbing death of a college student in New York has pleaded guilty to robbery.
The teen had been arrested just days after the Dec. 11 killing of 18-year-old Tessa Majors in a park. The boy, now 14, told detectives he was at the Manhattan park with other young people but wasn’t the one who stabbed Majors.
The Legal Aid Society said in a statement that the robbery plea “is consistent with our client’s limited role in this tragic event.”
Two other teens have pleaded not guilty to murder in her death.
