KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has filed to help ensure that JUUL Labs, Inc. is in compliance with terms of a settlement that awarded Tennessee $13 million the AG’s office said in a release.

The settlement came after a two-year, bipartisan 34-state investigation into the company’s marketing and sales practices according to the AG’s Office. Tennessee will receive approximately $13 million from the $434.9 million total settlement that was announced by the AG’s office in September.

The main premise of the original investigation was that JUUL willfully engaged in an advertising campaign that appealed to youth while the product was illegal for them to purchase and unhealthy for them to consume, according to the release.

“JUUL tailored their product and advertisements to minors, thus luring them into vaping and, in

some cases, nicotine addiction,” Press Secretary Elizabeth Lane said. “The company is paying for

that misconduct. The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office appreciates the collaboration among

our bipartisan group of attorneys general to hold JUUL accountable and stop their deceptive and harmful marketing practices.”

In the settlement reported in September and the new accordance with the previsions of the Assurance of Voluntary Compliance the Attorney General’s Office announced that JUUL agreed to refrain from:

Youth marketing

Funding education programs

Depicting persons under 35 in any marketing

Use of cartoons

Paid product placement

Sale of brand name merchandise

Sale of flavors not approved by FDA

Allowing access to websites without age verification on landing page

Making representations about nicotine not approved by FDA

Making misleading representations about nicotine content

Sponsorships/naming rights

Advertising in outlets unless 85 percent of the audience is adult

Advertising on billboards

Advertising on public transportation

Advertising on social media (other than testimonials by individuals over the age of 35, with no health claims)

Use of paid influencers

Direct-to-consumer ads unless age-verified, and

Free samples

In the December 7 release, it was stated that Skrmetti filed a Complaint and Assurance of Voluntary Compliance relating to Tennessee’s settlement with JUUL Labs. According to Casetext, “In the administration of this act, the Attorney General may accept an assurance of voluntary compliance with respect to any method, act or practice deemed to be violative of the act from any person who has engaged or was about to engage in the method, act or practice.”

“The filing of the Assurance of Voluntary Compliance is an important step toward ensuring JUUL will not engage in deceptive and harmful marketing practices in the future.” The release from Skrmetti’s office read.

In addition to these measures, the AG’s office says the Assurance of Voluntary Compliance also includes sales and distribution restrictions, including restrictions on where the products may be displayed/accessed in stores, online sales limits, retail sales limits, age verification on all sales, and a retail compliance check protocol.