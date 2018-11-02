Texas sheriff's deputy in critical condition after he was shot in La Grange

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Deputy Calvin "CJ" Lehmann. (Photo: KXAN)

LA GRANGE, Texas (KXAN) — - A suspect is in custody and a Fayette County Sheriff's Office deputy is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday night in La Grange.

The situation began as Fayette County deputies were trying to serve a felony warrant for a man who failed to register as a sex offender. They approached him at a Dollar General store at 1060 E. State Highway 159, on the northeast side of town.

One deputy was cut on the hand after officials say the man pulled out a knife and slashed at the deputies before running to a room at an area motel and barricading himself in.

A four-hour standoff ensued, ending with a deputy being shot and the man in custody. The sheriff's office said the deputy, 32-year-old Calvin "CJ" Lehmann, is still in critical condition as of Friday morning at Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas at Austin.

The sheriff's office said Lehmann, who is a single father of three daughters, volunteered to take the lead in breaching the door because he was wearing a ballistic vest.

"He was shot in the face [with a shotgun] and has lost his sight in one eye and they are trying to save the other eye," the sheriff's office said. A spokesperson added, "Please keep him in your prayers."

The sheriff's office said anyone who would like to help Lehmann financially may make a contribution to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Memorial and Benevolent Society.

In the “For” section, please put “CJ”. All funds received for CJ will go directly to him to assist him financially. Donations for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Memorial and Benevolent Society may be sent to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, C/O FCSMBS, at 1646 N. Jefferson St, La Grange, TX 78945.

La Grange is located 60 miles southeast of Austin.