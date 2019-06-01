Texas woman accused of setting stepdaughter's face on fire
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) - A suburban Dallas woman has been charged after police say she doused her 5-year-old stepdaughter's face with rubbing alcohol and set it on fire.
A Grand Prairie police statement Friday says 20-year-old Dalia Jimenez is charged with felony injury to a child and free on $20,000 bond.
Police say officers went to the family home May 13 after a child had been reported as burned and in need of medical treatment. Jimenez initially blamed the burns on an accident while lighting a candle. After detectives found inconsistencies in her account, however, Jimenez admitted that she burned the girl's face as punishment for yelling.
Police say the child's father wasn't home at the time and isn't considered a suspect. The child and a younger sibling have been placed with relatives.
Local News
-
- New York custodian reunites Middle TN man with lost class ring from 1979
- Cheers! SEC to allow sale of beer, wine at sporting events
- Lane closures along the Spur begin Monday
- Funeral services to be held Monday for Gibbs football player
- VFL Josh Dobbs talks life outside of football
- WWII, Korean War, POW Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Middle TN
- Project GRAD students to experience college life at UT during Summer Institute
National News
-
- Presidential hopeful Castro proposes vast change in policing
- Mexicans launch friendly defensive to deflect US tariffs
- The Latest: Trump, first lady meet Queen Elizabeth II
- Trump says top White House economist Kevin Hassett leaving
- Family receives graduation cake made of Styrofoam from Walmart
- Rare albino fawn found, rescued by trucker in California
- Official: Gunman's resignation email had no sign of shooting