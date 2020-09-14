The importance of participating in the 2020 census

(WATE) — The deadline for the 2020 census is coming up in just over two weeks.

As you probably know, the U.S. census comes around once every decade, and it determines the count of the population as well as how much funding programs in your local area receive.

Census Bureau officials say this year is more important than ever, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ll lose funding, other areas will get the funding if we don’t claim it here through a population count. All the data and planning efforts are all reliant on the census date.” Rick Emmett – Downtown Coordinator for City of Knoxville

Again, the deadline is coming up Sept. 30, the questionnaire is 10 questions long; you can fill it out online at 2020census.gov or fill out the form you’ve received in the mail.

