The Latest: WHO says it has $1.3 billion funding shortfall

Passengers arrive to take an Air India flight that will travel to London to bring back Indians from London, at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, Friday, May 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— WHO says it has $1.3 billion funding shortfall for COVID-19 efforts.

— Italy’s coronavirus death count tops 30,000.

— Spain’s army expects 2 more outbreaks of virus.

— US approves first at home saliva-based virus test.

___

LONDON — The head of the World Health Organization says the agency needs $1.7 billion to fund its response efforts for COVID-19 for the rest of the year — and that it’s about $1.3 billion short.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump announced he was suspending funding to the U.N. health agency, saying WHO botched its response to the coronavirus pandemic and was acting as a public relations agency for China. WHO said previously it was conducting an assessment of what the loss of U.S. funding would mean for its operations.

In a press briefing on Friday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said WHO’s COVID-19 strategic plan is focused on several objectives, including providing technical and logistical support to all countries, particularly those with fragile health systems. He said the estimated $1.7 billion “only covers WHO’s needs, not the entire global (community’s) needs.”

Tedros noted that Friday marked 40 years since the day smallpox was officially eradicated from the planet. “That same solidarity built on national unity is needed now more than ever to defeat COVID-19,” he said.

___

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Parts of New England are slowly emerging from weeks of pandemic-induced restrictions.

Greenhouses, golf courses and barber shops are rolling out the welcome mat for customers eager to return to some sense of normalcy. But the partial reopening comes amid concerns about adequate testing, contact tracing and even protective gear for health care workers.

Maine is allowing the use of golf courses and most state parks; visits to dentists, barbers and hairdressers; and stay-in-vehicle religious services. New Hampshire is allowing the restricted reopening of restaurants, hair salons and other businesses throughout May. Vermont is gradually allowing more commercial activity and outdoor recreation for groups of 10 or fewer, including golf courses and tennis courts.

Rhode Island is taking its first step with a soft reopening Saturday, the day after a stay-at-home order expires. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo envisions a plan in which more stores will be allowed to reopen but restaurants, bars and salons will remain closed.

___

ROME — The number of people in Italy who’ve died with COVID-19 infections has topped 30,000.

The Health Ministry registered 243 deaths on Friday, bringing the total of those who died in the country to 30,201. Italy was the first country in Europe with a major outbreak of the coronavirus.

Authorities say many more likely died with the infection at home or in nursing homes without being diagnosed.

With 1,327 more cases registered in the 24-hour period ending Friday evening, Italy now tallies 217,185 confirmed coronavirus infections. Some 11,000 more people have recovered from the illness than are currently positive for the infection.

Lombardy in the north continues to be the hardest-hit region, accounting for nearly one-half of the latest cases registered on Friday. Health and government authorities are concerned that partial easing earlier in the week of some lockdown measures, such as re-opening of public parks and gardens, could see an uptick in contagion if people ignore safety-distance rules.

___

GENEVA — The World Health Organization’s emergencies chief says Russia appears to be facing a “delayed epidemic” as it battles the coronavirus.

Dr. Michael Ryan credited the Russian government for having “really shifted its response into a much more aggressive mode” over the last week.

He pointed to large-scale public health and social distancing measures and increased lab testing in Russia, which has experienced a spike in cases long after those in the West and Asia.

“I think Russia is just in a different phase of the of the pandemic and can learn some of the lessons that have been learned at great cost in Asia and in North America and in Western Europe,” Ryan said.

___

MADRID — Spain’s army says it expects two more outbreaks of the coronavirus, according to an internal document seen by The Associated Press.

The army report predicts “two more waves of the epidemic” and Spain will take “between a year and a year-and-a-half to return to normality.”

It says the second wave would be in autumn or winter and possibly less serious than the initial outbreak due to higher immunity in the population.

It adds a possible third wave would be “greatly weakened” if there is a vaccine available next year.

The document was published by Spanish newspaper ABC on Friday and later confirmed as authentic by the AP.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has warned he it’s highly probable the virus will make comebacks until there’s a vaccine. The army report says “it would be extremely important” to develop a contact tracing method using mobile phone apps.

More than 26,000 Spaniards have died from the COVID-19 virus.

___

GENEVA — Swiss government officials have backed off plans to require restaurants and bars to take the names and phone numbers of patrons to help fight the coronavirus.

The government now says it’s “optional.”

The reversal comes after privacy advocates, restaurant owners and legal experts expressed concerns.

After nearly two months of closure, most schools, stores and businesses in Switzerland will reopen on Monday because case counts have declined in recent weeks.

Many countries are trying to balance public health, privacy and livelihoods amid the pandemic.

Health Minister Alain Berset says a Swiss “protection plan” asked bar and restaurants operators to seek personal details of at least one contact person per table so they could be reached if an infection turned up in the establishment. He says that information will be voluntary.

___

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — Bosnia’s central government has agreed to temporarily lift coronavirus travel restrictions for its migrant workers who wish to return to their jobs in Belgium.

The government says a special direct flight for these workers will be organized over the weekend from the airport in the northeastern city of Tuzla to Ostend Airport in Belgium.

There were no details on the number of Bosnian workers allowed to return to work in Belgium or the air carrier.

___

CAIRO — Sudan’s committee to combat coronavirus says it will “renew and tighten” movement restrictions in the capital as the country’s case count increased to nearly 1,000 infections and 52 deaths.

Siddig Tawer Kafi, member of the ruling Sovereignty Council, says Sudan will extend the lockdown for Khartoum and its province for 10 days to May 19.

The government also extended the ban on communal praying in mosques through nearly the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Kafi promised Sudan’s transitional government will keep offering basics, such as bread and cooking gas, at reduced prices for struggling families.

___

WASHINGTON — U.S. health regulators approved the first saliva-based coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home.

The new at-home option is expected to expand use of the test developed by Rutgers University, which the Food and Drug Administration first authorized last month. People can use the plastic tube at home to provide a saliva sample and ship it to a laboratory for processing.

The test will be available through a New Jersey network of hospitals and testing sites affiliated with Rutgers. Initially, the government limited the test to health care facilities and testing sites with professional supervision.

Wide-scale testing is considered essential to containing the spread of COVID-19 and safely reopening businesses and schools. But many states are still struggling to reach the testing levels recommended by health experts.

___

LONDON — Wales will extend its coronavirus lockdown another three weeks.

First Minister Mark Drakeford says in Cardiff it’s too soon to lift most of the restrictions in Wales, and the rest of the U.K., since March 23.

He says, “very small and modest adjustments” could be made amid the preference of Wales for a U.K-wide approach to easing the lockdown. He says people will be allowed to exercise more than once a day and garden centers and libraries will reopen.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected lay out a roadmap for how the U.K., with the most coronavirus-related deaths in Europe, starts easing the lockdown.

___

BERLIN — Authorities are delaying the loosening of coronavirus restrictions in a western German county after an outbreak at a slaughterhouse pushed up the infection rate.

German officials agreed this week that state governments could loosen more restrictions but impose new measures in any county that reports 50 new cases for every 100,000 inhabitants within a week.

The numbers at Coesfeld county, near the Dutch border, rose to 61 after 151 employees at a slaughterhouse tested positive. The facility was closed.

North Rhine-Westphalia state’s health minister, Karl-Josef Laumann, says all slaughterhouse workers will be tested across the state, up to 20,000 people.

___

RIO de JANEIRO — Brazil’s fifth largest city, Fortaleza, became the nation’s third metropolis to enter lockdown for COVID-19.

The capital of northeastern Ceará state adopted more intense restrictions for pedestrians and car traffic, including police roadblocks, and allows only essential services.

This week, Maranhão and Pará states imposed a lockdown in their capitals, São Luís and Belém. Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro went to the Supreme Court on Thursday to ask that states be forced to roll back restrictive measures, despite the surge in the nation’s cases and deaths.

Fortaleza has 727 deaths from COVID-19. Local authorities in the city of 2.7 million residents project 4,000 deaths by the end of May.

___

KUWAIT — Kuwait will institute a full lockdown in the oil-rich, tiny nation on Sunday through May 30.

The government made the announcement on Friday. It comes after the country has upped its testing for the virus, particularly among its vast population of foreign workers.

Kuwait had locked down and then loosened its restrictions amid the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Kuwait has more than 7,200 confirmed cases and 47 deaths.

___

TIRANA, Albania — Italy has assisted its Western Balkan countries with operating medical instructions during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Regional Cooperation Council (RCC), a regional cooperation network based in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, distributed Italian protocols on Friday that includes information for health care professionals treating the people with the Covid-19.

The six Western Balkan countries — Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia — have 460 deaths and 15,525 confirmed virus cases, according to John Hopkins University.

The six Western Balklan countries are at different stages of European integration. The EU has pledged 3.3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) in emergency coronavirus funding aimed at supporting overburdened health services.

___

PARIS — Many in France are planning to bike to work rather than use crowded public transportation when the country lifts some confinement restrictions on Monday.

In Paris, people were lined outside a bike shop with second-hand bicycles on sale. Customer Sylvie Leger says she feels “anxious” about getting on the metro because of the coronavirus.

Biking has been encouraged by the French government to help with overcrowding on trains and buses. Temporary biking lanes will open in Paris. Cars will be banned from the famous Rue de Rivoli, a long street alongside the Louvre museum.

Also, France will subsidize riders up to 50 euros (nearly $55) for repairs.

___

BRUSSELS — The European Union says the first plane is delivering aid and humanitarian staffers to the Central African Republic and more flights are planned.

The European Commission says the flight was heading from Lyon in France to Bangui with 60 staffers and 13 tons of humanitarian aid. Soon two other aircraft with another 27 tons of aid will make the trip. EU citizens and others stranded in the region will be brought back on the return leg.

The EU money will pay for the flights and U.N agencies and NGOs can use them.

EU Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarcic says leaving any coronavirus-hit region “without protection today exposes us all to a lack of protection in the future.”

___

MINSK, Belarus — Hundreds of Belarusians, including World War II veterans, attended a church ceremony in Minsk that marked the 75th anniversary of the allied victory over Nazi Germany.

None wore masks, despite the growing coronavirus outbreak in the country.

President Alexander Lukashenko repeatedly dismissed concerns around the pandemic as “mass psychosis” and rejected the idea of a lockdown.

“We chose our own path, and I’m convinced today that we did the right thing,” Lukashenko told veterans. He assured veterans who want to attend the Victory Day parade on Saturday, which Minsk is going ahead with despite the outbreak, that “nothing will happen” to them.

Belarus remains one of the few countries that hadn’t imposed a lockdown or restricted public events despite recommendations of the World Health Organization. The 9.5-million ex-Soviet nation has reported more than 20,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with surges after public events with mass attendance, such as Easter services.

___

Follow AP news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.