Three dead after shooting at Oklahoma Walmart

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR/The Duncan Banner) – Two men and a woman were fatally shot Monday outside a Walmart store in Oklahoma, the chief of police said.

According to The Duncan Banner, police received a call just before 10 a.m. about a shooting in the parking lot of Walmart in Duncan near Highway 81 and West Plato Road.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed to KFOR News 4 three people are dead. The Duncan Banner reports the shooter is among those dead.

The Duncan Police Department says officers are gathering information and will release information when it is available.

Two victims were shot inside a car and the third was in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan, the Associated Press reported Police Chief Danny Ford saying.

Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting, Ford said.

A dispatcher told The Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.”

“As this is an active police investigation, we are currently referring additional questions to law enforcement and assisting however possible,” Walmart said in a statement. “This was an isolated incident in the parking lot and was not an active shooter situation.”

Duncan is about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City.

We are aware of reports of a shooting at Wal-Mart. We are gathering information and will provide an update as soon as one is available. Posted by Duncan Police Department on Monday, November 18, 2019

