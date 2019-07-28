Today is Parent’s Day

Multiethnic family taking a selfie photo while sitting on sofa at home. Laughing mother, father and sons take a selfie with smartphone. Happy parents sitting on couch with kids.

(CNN) People across the country are celebrating Parent’s Day on Sunday, July 28.

This holiday, differs from Mother’s or Father’s Day; the holiday encourages people, organizations, and local governments to support the role of parents in raising their children.

If you didn’t know, Parent’s Day was first officially celebrated in the U.S. in 1995.

There’s even a National Parent’s Day Coalition that gives out awards for parents who have overcome major obstacles to provide for their children.

Be sure to show appreciation to all those parents out there.