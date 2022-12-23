KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With much of the nation dealing with extreme low temperatures, the Tennessee Valley Authority has asked customers to reduce their electricity use as much as possible until further notice.
TVA supplies energy to 153 local power companies and they ask customers to voluntarily lower their power usage to maintain reliable service for all. The federally owned electric utility corporation said the extreme temperatures are creating unprecedented demands on the power system.
A post from the Harriman Utility Board said heat pumps can struggle to maintain higher thermostat settings under extreme cold temperatures.
Ways customers could help conserve electricity is by lowering thermostat settings, turning off lights you’re not using, switching off decorative lights, taking fewer hot showers, waiting until dishwashers are full before running a load, or delaying use of washing or drying machines.
East Tennessee companies that utilize TVA power include:
- Alcoa Electric Department
- Athens Utility Board
- Cleveland Utilities
- Clinton Utilities Board
- Fort Loudon Electric Cooperative
- Greeneville Light and Power System
- Harriman Utilities Board
- Jellico Utilities
- Knoxville Utilities Board
- Lenoir City Utilities Board
- Loudon Utilities Board
- Maryville Electric Department
- Morristown Utilities Systems
- Newport Utilities
- Oak Ridge Electric Department
- Powell Valley Electric Cooperative
- Rockwood Electric Utility
- Sevier County Electric System
- Sweetwater Utilities Board
- 📲 Download the WATE 6 news app to stay updated on the go
- 📩 Sign up for WATE email alerts for breaking news sent to your inbox
- 🚨 Find today’s top stories on WATE.com for Knoxville, TN and all of East Tennessee
TVA’s power service territory covers 80,000 square miles across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina and Virginia.