KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With much of the nation dealing with extreme low temperatures, the Tennessee Valley Authority has asked customers to reduce their electricity use as much as possible until further notice.

TVA supplies energy to 153 local power companies and they ask customers to voluntarily lower their power usage to maintain reliable service for all. The federally owned electric utility corporation said the extreme temperatures are creating unprecedented demands on the power system.

A post from the Harriman Utility Board said heat pumps can struggle to maintain higher thermostat settings under extreme cold temperatures.

Ways customers could help conserve electricity is by lowering thermostat settings, turning off lights you’re not using, switching off decorative lights, taking fewer hot showers, waiting until dishwashers are full before running a load, or delaying use of washing or drying machines.

East Tennessee companies that utilize TVA power include:

Alcoa Electric Department

Athens Utility Board

Cleveland Utilities

Clinton Utilities Board

Fort Loudon Electric Cooperative

Greeneville Light and Power System

Harriman Utilities Board

Jellico Utilities

Knoxville Utilities Board

Lenoir City Utilities Board

Loudon Utilities Board

Maryville Electric Department

Morristown Utilities Systems

Newport Utilities

Oak Ridge Electric Department

Powell Valley Electric Cooperative

Rockwood Electric Utility

Sevier County Electric System

Sweetwater Utilities Board

TVA’s power service territory covers 80,000 square miles across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina and Virginia.