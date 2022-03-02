KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The United States Postal Service announced today that it has delivered more than 270 million COVID-19 tests to households in America.

The tests were delivered as part of President Biden’s plan to distribute free at-home tests to Americans.

According to a release from USPS, on Feb. 22, the Postal Service delivered over 6 million COVID-19 test kit packages. The highest single-day volume delivered since shipping began at the end of January.

On average, it takes about 1.2 days for the Postal Service to deliver the tests after they have been ordered and processed.

“There are few assignments the Postal Service has received that better exemplify our public service mission than the request of the Biden Administration to deliver America’s COVID-19 test kits,” said Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy.

Test kits can be ordered at covidtests.gov