KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Utilities Board is one step closer to offering high-speed fiber internet service to its nearly 500,000 customers in Knoxville and parts of surrounding counties.

The KUB Board of Commissioners approved the plan to upgrade its electrical grid by installing an extensive fiber network to provide more reliable electricity service and offer cheaper internet service to the households and businesses in their service area. The Knoxville City Council is expected to consider the plan at its June 29 meeting, which is the final step in the approval process.