US Census Bureau beginning email campaign before door-to-door visits

FILE – this April 5, 2020 file photo, shows An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A federal judge on Thursday, May 21, 2020, agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

WASHINGTON (WATE) — The U.S. Census Bureau this week will begin emailing households in low-responding areas to encourage them to respond to the 2020 Census.

Emails will be sent this week and continue into September. These emails supplement a final campaign reminding people to respond to the 2020 Census on their own, as census takers begin asking households to respond to the census.

The email messages will invite people to respond online at 2020census.gov.

The emails will go to all households that the Census Bureau has contact information for in census block groups with a response rate lower than 50%. This will include households who may have already responded.

In total, the Census Bureau expects to email more than 20 million households in these low-responding areas.

The email messages will come from 2020census@subscriptions.census.gov and will give recipients the option to opt-out of receiving future messages. The Census Bureau is also considering sending text messages to areas that have a low response.

Across Tennessee, 62% of residents have filed their census data as of Tuesday, July 27. Williamson County leads the state with more than 75% of its residents responding.

In East Tennessee, Knox County’s response rate sits at 67.4%. Low-responding counties include Polk (42.9%), Sevier (46.2%) and Fentress (47.2%).

Households have until Oct. 31 to respond to the 2020 Census. However, census takers have begun following up with households that haven’t responded yet in select areas and will begin following up with households nationwide in August.

