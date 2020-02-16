UT alum awarded Fight of the Night at UFC Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (WATE) – University of Tennessee alum Scott Holtzman not only won his lightweight bout against Jim Miller but was also awarded Fight of the Night at UFC Rio Rancho.

Holtzman won the bout by unanimous decision with scores of 30-27 and 29-28 twice by the judges.

"That's Jim Miller. He's New Jersey-tough. I expected that."@HotSauceHoltzy talks about the getting the biggest win of his career against a feared veteran at #UFCRioRancho pic.twitter.com/nylqO9ivzX — UFC News (@UFCNews) February 16, 2020

Knoxville mom makes UFC debut at UFC Rio Rancho

(UFC – KMAA)

Knoxville mom Shanna Young making her UFC debut in a bantamweight bout against the no. 12 ranked women’s bantamweight contender Macy Chiasson.

Young was a last-minute replacement for Chiasson’s original opponent who backed out of the fight due to injury.

Young hung in through the three rounds and took the fight to a decision where she, unfortunately, lost to Chiasson by a score of 30-26 across the board.