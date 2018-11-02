Veterans can eat for free at Applebee's next Sunday

Applebee's is saying thank you to veterans by offering them a free meal next Sunday.

"This Veterans Day, Sunday, November 11, 2018, Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill & Bar is on a mission to proudly serve one million free meals to neighborhood military heroes," the restaurant chain said in a news release.

All veterans and active-duty military will get a complimentary entree from an "exclusive menu of eight delicious and hearty entrees, including":

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

6 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin

Chicken Tenders Platter

Double Crunch Shrimp

Fiesta Lime Chicken

Oriental Grilled Chicken Salad

Oriental Chicken Salad

Three-Cheese Chicken Penne

“At Applebee’s we are proud to welcome veterans and active-duty military all year long. To date, we have served nearly nine million military heroes a free meal, and in celebration of our 11th year, we welcome one million more to join us on Veterans Day for a delicious and free meal among friends,” said John Cywinski, president at Applebee’s. “The entire Applebee’s community looks forward to this day year-round, and we hope it encourages our communities to come together to celebrate our neighborhood friends and heroes around the country.”

For more information, visit applebees.com/vetsday.