Vienna police brace for violence after Kurdish demo attacked

VIENNA (AP) — Police in Vienna are bracing for possible violence at a protest by Kurdish groups Friday after Turkish nationalists attacked two previous rallies in the Austrian capital this week.

Vienna police said stones, bottles and fireworks were thrown during confrontations between the two groups Thursday afternoon that continued for several hours.

Police said officers were also attacked, with two of them and a service dog injured. Three people were detained.

This followed a protest Wednesday of Kurdish groups protesting Turkey’s recent offensive against Kurdish separatists.

Vienna police said further rallies are planned for the coming days and “several hundred officers will actively, decisively and resolutely act against disruptions and provocations by extremist groups.”