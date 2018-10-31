Volunteers create Halloween costumes for NICU patients Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Finding a Halloween costume that fits can be tricky, especially for the smallest of babies.

Sometimes you have to get a little crafty. That's exactly what volunteers at the Arkansas Children's Hospital are doing. They’ve been making costumes to help babies born prematurely celebrate Halloween with their families.

"When you do have a baby in the NICU its really tough and sometimes you feel like rest of the world is moving on without you,” said Arkansas Children’s Hospital NICU Nursing Director Luann Jones.

From little butterflies to superheroes, these patients get the opportunity to trick or treat just like any other child.

"Doing the costumes is particularly fun to be able to have the memories and the pictures and then also to be able to share that with my son,” said Candice Ward, a NICU mom. “It is something that is a more normal part of life.”

Volunteers and the family get to help make the tiny costumes. All to make this difficult time a little bit easier.