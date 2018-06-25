National/World

Warning issued after snakes found inside pool noodle

Posted: Jun 24, 2018 03:37 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2018 05:48 AM EDT

(CNN) -- Firefighters in Arizona are warning residents after a family in Buckey found several rattlesnakes inside pool noodles, including some baby snakes. 

The family was getting ready to take a dip, and they grabbed two noodles that were up against a wall.

That's when a big snake popped out of one of them and they found several babies inside.

"It's ungodly hot out - and snakes are just looking for somewhere to hide."

Greyson Getty's wrangled hundreds of them as a relocator with Rattlesnake Solutions.

He's come across snakes in pool toys before, though never in a noodle.

Still, he's not surprised.

"They're dehydrated - they haven't had a meal - and there's a damp pool noodle in a dry desert - if I was a snake and I was dehydrated, I would go to the pool noodle too."

Generally speaking he says snakes like dark areas ,especially corners.

For them, a random stack of stuff can be their paradise, and your nightmare.

"Anything that a snake or a rodent or a big can hide under - try to eliminate it. Try to keep everything neat and tidy."

If you can, he says, you should keep your pool toys up high in the garage or in a closeable plastic container.

Somewhere they can't slither to and make your home theirs.

"The best thing you can do to prevent snakes - is prevent snakes. So prevent their food, prevent their water, and prevent them from even being able to getting in."

