WATCH: Drones light up Dublin sky to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — To celebrate St Patrick’s Day, 500 drones took flight in the skies above Dublin for a special light show.

The event, titled “Orchestra of Light,” was created by St Patrick’s Festival, Tourism Ireland and Dublin City Council, and will be released as a film online to mark the occasion.

The two minute video, which was pre-recorded early in March, shows the drones lighting up many of city’s well-known landmarks, including the Samuel Beckett bridge over the River Liffey.

“Orchestra of Light” is available to view on the festival’s website.