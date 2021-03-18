WATCH: Drones light up Dublin sky to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — To celebrate St Patrick’s Day, 500 drones took flight in the skies above Dublin for a special light show.

The event, titled “Orchestra of Light,” was created by St Patrick’s Festival, Tourism Ireland and Dublin City Council, and will be released as a film online to mark the occasion.

The two minute video,  which was pre-recorded early in March, shows the drones lighting up many of city’s well-known landmarks, including the Samuel Beckett bridge over the River Liffey.  

“Orchestra of Light” is available to view on the festival’s website.

