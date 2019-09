The Democratic Debate on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (ABC graphic)

The 10 Democratic candidates face off in the party’s third debate from 8 to 11 p.m. Coverage begins at 7 p.m.

The debate, being held in Houston, is co-hosted by ABC and Univision.

Asking the questions will be ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir, network correspondent Linsey Davis and Univision’s Jorge Ramos.