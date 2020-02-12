WATCH: Orphaned bear cub thriving at Russia care centre

Closings
by: AP

RUSSIA (AP) An orphaned bear cub found in a Russian forest last month is on the road to recovery, according to staff from the organisation that rescued it.

The baby bear, named Masha, has been nurtured with milk from a bottle and now has three other rescued cubs to play with.

She was found by the Orphan Bear Rescue Centre, which is located in a village in the Tver region, 450km north-west of Moscow.

The centre specialises in rehabilitating orphaned bear cubs.

What happened to Masha’s parents isn’t known.

But staff at the centre say that man-made disruption – such as logging and noisy activity – is the main reason that cubs like Masha become orphaned.

